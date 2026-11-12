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Readers' Award 2026

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Readers' Award 2026

iFi Go Link 2 DAC on wooden table connected to headphones and smartphone

iFi Go Link 2

Read the full review here

iFi's portable DAC proved a hit with our readers, thanks to its compact size, solid performance and affordable price.

Golden Anniversary Readers’ Award

Ruark R610 streaming amp on wooden rack playing Qobuz Connect

Ruark Audio R610

Read the full review here

The readers have spoken and Ruark's stellar streaming amp is their choice for our special Golden Anniversary Award!

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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