It's still too soon to joke about the death of the iPod

As part of the iPhone 15 announcement event, a throwaway comment regarding the unceremonious discontinuation of iPods was included during the environmental section of the presentation.

While to most, this is an easily forgettable dig at Apple's most influential audio product, it left me with a slightly bad taste in my mouth. As someone who dearly misses their green iPod Nano 5th Generation, seeing Apple mock the very product that we care about and that proved pivotal in its journey up until this point just rubbed me the wrong way.

While iPods are by no means as convenient as loading Spotify or Tidal onto my iPhone, there's something about having a device dedicated to music and no other social distractions that I would cherish at this current time. And how could I forget about the click-wheel? That tactile interface made interacting with my playlists a joy, something that a music streaming service could never replicate.

If Apple had a new iPod up its sleeve, then I'd be less bothered, but the reality is that its slow and painful dismissal hangs heavily over the company with no future iterations planned. Unfortunately, it is a sign of the times, as many people simply would opt for having a smartphone and an iPod, especially when the former can do the latter's job more efficiently, but there's something to be said for audio-specific tech without the distraction of other apps.

Realistically, I know that we won't get an iPod any time soon, and that's something I've come to terms with, but seeing how Apple turned its most iconic product into a punchline is just #TooSoon.

