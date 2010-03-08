‘Big Orange' turns out not to be Dale Winton after all. It's an Ecosse mains cable so virulently orange that it looks like it might have been nicked from a Flymo.



In that respect it's not dissimilar to the original Big Orange mains lead we awarded four stars to more than half a decade ago.



In the intervening time, Ecosse has fiddled with many aspects of the content and construction of the cable – the number and arrangement of conductors, the insulation, the mains plug at one end and the three-pin connection at the other.



The result is this Mk2+. The benefits over a standard, free-in-the-box mains cable are abundant.



Used in a video discipline, the Ecosse offers greater certainty where movement and edges are concerned, deepens black shades and offers great punch to high-contrast scenes. Colours are bolder, details more numerous.



Benefits with video and audio

Gains are of a similar order when the Big Orange Mk2+ is introduced to audio equipment.



General clarity and midrange bite are improved, while low frequencies dig a little deeper and hit a little more solidly.



There's a hint of hardness to high-volume high frequencies – just a suggestion that the Ecosse won't suit more strident-sounding equipment – but this caveat doesn't spoil the overall performance.



So, while the Mk2+ isn't cheap, it's an upgrade more cost-effective than most.

