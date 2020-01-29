The 8 best TV deals of the week: 4K, OLED, QLED

We've scoured the web to find you our pick of the best TV deals of the week, and they feature some of our favourite five-star and Award-winning TVs.

A number of the 4K and OLED TVs that we recently proclaimed What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have already dropped in price, and there are still some 2018 TVs available with some really tasty price reductions. Whether you're after an LG, Samsung or Sony, a 40 inch, 55 inch or 65 inch, an OLED or QLED, we have a TV deal for you.

Panasonic TX-40GX800B 4K HDR TV £599 £499 at Richer Sounds

It may be 'small' but Panasonic's 40-inch GX800 has premium pretensions. Most excitingly, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which no Samsung TVs can match. We felt it was a bit pricey when we reviewed it at £599, but this discount makes it much more tempting.

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £549 at Richer Sounds

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's available for much less than its original asking price. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.

LG OLED55C9 OLED TV for £2499 £1399 at Amazon

Brand new for 2019, LG's C9 OLED improves on its predecessor (the C8) in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price is significantly lower than it was at launch.

Samsung QE55Q90R 55in 2019 QLED TV for £2799 £1799 at Richer Sounds

Samsung's 2019 4K flagship has now dropped in price, with a discount of £1000. It's still a fair bit more expensive than the C9 OLED above, but for some the punchier picture, nicer operating system and brilliant One Connect feature might be worth the extra.

Sony KD-65XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1899 £1099 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. You can currently get a huge £800 discount on this excellent telly.

Sony KD-65XG9505 65in 4K TV £2199 £1499 at Richer Sounds

New for 2019, this Sony has just had its second big drop in price. Don't assume that means it must be a duffer, though - this is an excellent direct LED-backlit LCD model for the money, with a punchy, detailed picture and very good sound. LG's 2018 OLEDs (above) are the better buy while still available, but once they're gone this Sony will still be offering great value.