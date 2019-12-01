Best Cyber Monday 2019 speaker deals: Bluetooth, wireless, smart

Upgrade your music system with our pick of the best Cyber Monday speaker deals live right now.

Whether you're looking for a traditional pair of hi-fi stereo speakers, a wireless multi-room smart speaker or a Bluetooth portable speaker, these are the best speaker deals around right now.

All the big brands are below, including wired and wireless options from Apple, Naim, JBL, Sony, Ultimate Ears, Wharfedale and more.

Top 5 Cyber Monday speaker deals right now

Wireless speaker deals

Apple HomePod smart speaker £319 £229 at John Lewis

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £50 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) is quite the find. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then this offer makes a lot of sense.

Sonos One £199 £148 at Amazon

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.

Sonos One SL £179 £139 at Amazon

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22 at Amazon

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. Music streaming is just a voice command and £22 away.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £34.99 at Amazon

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite (black) £119 £64.99 at Amazon

If there's one name you can trust to get portable Bluetooth right, it's Ultimate Ears. Promising 360-degree immersive surround sound, a waterproof IPX7 rating, 15-hours of playtime and 30m Bluetooth range, the Boom 2 looks a bargain with this £44 saving.

Sonos Play:1 £170 £129.97 at Currys

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Currys Black Friday deal.

Naim Mu-so premium wireless speaker £895 £695 at John Lewis

The Naim Mu-so is simply one of the best wireless audio products we've tested in the past five years. Its incredible detail levels, rhythmic drive and awesome dynamics was the most like hi-fi we'd heard from a wireless product for many years. For £695, it's an absolute bargain.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £49 at Very

This Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. The black version can be yours for half price.

Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £99 at Amazon

The Megablast is the biggest and one of the best portable Bluetooth speaker UE currently makes. With Alexa built-in, a 16-hour battery, a full-on energetic sound, and well over £140 off the yellow version at Amazon, it's a lot of sound for (relatively) little money.

Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100 wireless speaker £200 £49.95

One of Cambridge's biggest Black Friday price drops, the Minx Air 100 packs in AirPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, plus internet radio and Spotify Connect. A seriously connected speaker – at a ridiculously low price.

Sony SRS-XB41 portable wireless speaker £200 £99 at Amazon

This flashy little speaker from Sony is the perfect little party piece thanks to its lit-up design, extra bass sound and 24hr battery life. The blue version now boasts a £100 saving on Amazon.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker £120 £64 at Richer Sounds

Small, pocketable and perfect for summer, the Flip 4 is a talented little Bluetooth speaker. Its 12 hour battery life should last long into the evening and you can even take a phone call through it. Now with a £40 saving at Richer Sounds.

KEF Muo wireless speaker for £300 £130 at Amazon

A Bluetooth speaker that's designed for style rather than ruggedness, the portable Muo cuts a sleek figure with its aluminium-clad hourglass shape. An insightful sound with tight timings, wide dynamics and a refined musicality for half its original price - what's not to love?

Hi-fi speaker deals

KEF EGG desktop speakers for £350 £199 at Sevenoaks

These iconic desktop speakers won What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2015 and 2016, and their controlled, precise sonic performance hasn't aged a bit. What has changed is the price – you can now save £150!

Q Acoustics 3050 speakers for £399 £249 at Richer Sounds

These 2016 floorstanders have since been updated by Q Acoustics, but they remain a wildly entertaining proposition, blending power and authority with strong rhythmic drive. Now with a £150 saving.

Mission LX-2 stereo speakers for £179 £149 at Amazon

The LX-2s are one of the best budget speakers we've heard in the last few years. They deliver strong dynamics and fine timing. Worth every penny of its original price, they're an even better option now.

Wharfedale Diamond 220 for £129 £99 at Richer Sounds

Tested at £200, the price for these speakers may have got old but the sound certainly hasn't. Incredible detail, wonderful balance, brilliant dynamics; they really are hard to fault.

Wharfedale D320 budget speakers £199 £149 at Hifix

We like the Wharfedale D320 speakers. They're easy to get along with and will work well in a wide range of systems. And now you can save £60.

Wharfedale D330 floorstanders £349 £299 at HiFix

If you're in the market for an affordable and unfussy pair of floorstanders, then these Wharfedale speakers are well worth considering. Now available with a £50 discount at HiFix.