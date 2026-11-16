Where do we begin?

It’s been a busier week than normal at What Hi-Fi? Towers with a combination of breaking news, exciting reviews and the culmination of our 2026 Awards process all happening in the space of a few days.

We spotted a self-inflicted leak from LG about one of its 2027 OLED TV models, Acoustic Energy took the wraps off a new iteration of one of its loudspeaker lines, and we revealed our verdict on the new Apple TV streaming box.

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We also reached the climax of the 2026 What Hi-Fi? Awards, revealing our Product Of The Year Award winners to the world – it’s fair to say there’s been plenty to shout about!

Join us for a quick recap of everything that's happened…

LG leaked one of its 2027 TVs

(Image credit: LG)

Even though we are still over a month or so away from CES 2027, LG has already announced that two of its TVs have won Innovation Awards ahead of the exhibition. One of the winners certainly raised an eyebrow amongst our TV test team as it appears to point to an as yet unreleased 2027 model.

The LG W7 OLED TV seems to be a follow-up to last year’s W6 OLED, which revived LG’s iconic and ultra-slim Wallpaper TV line. We don’t know much in the way of specifications or fine details, but we do know it will feature “LG’s latest agentic AI, designed to better understand users’ needs and deliver more personalised experiences”. One to keep an eye out for in January next year.

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LG quietly announces one of its 2027 OLED TVs early – but it’s not a C6 successor

Acoustic Energy unveiled its new 500 Series

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

Acoustic Energy’s loudspeakers have been in a rich vein of form recently, and the company has just taken the wraps off a new iteration of its 500 Series. The four-strong line-up consists of two pairs of floorstanders, one pair of standmounters and an LCR channel, should you want to build a surround sound speaker package.

The range uses technology derived from its flagship Corinium range, such as the 29mm soft dome tweeter found throughout. The speakers also feature Acoustic Energy’s 'Resonance Suppression Composite' (RSC) cabinets, which introduce a new tapered cabinet profile.

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Acoustic Energy's revamped 500 speaker series inherits flagship technology to achieve "exceptional refinement"

We spent quality time with Apple’s new streaming box

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There’s a new Apple TV in town, but this version is a good chunk more expensive than the previous version. Is it a price jump too far?

Thankfully, having spent numerous hours in our test rooms with it, our reviewers concluded that the TV streaming box manages to more than justify its pricier tag. It boasts blisteringly good picture quality and delivers a punchy, dynamic sound. It’s also slick and snappy to use, which is the icing on this AV cake.

Read our full Apple TV 4K (2026) review

We revealed 24 Product Of The Year winners

(Image credit: Future)

Last week, the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 reached its climax when we announced 24 handpicked Products Of The Year across all of our key categories, from turntables to TVs, soundbars to stereo speakers.

Only the best of the best have this award bestowed upon them at a special Awards ceremony in London, where we also unveiled eight special winners, including our Temptation Award, Outstanding Contribution Awards and our latest entrant into the What Hi-Fi? Hall Of Fame.

Read the full story:

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Product of the Year winners have been revealed!

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