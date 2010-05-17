Yes, this cable really is just £10. You'd be forgiven for thinking this would be a poor performer but, while there are issues with image edging and motion, as well as a sound that needs a smidgen moref dynamic punch and focus, this remains a very capable cable. It has natural-looking contrast and an admirable grasp of detailing.



It's easily better than some of the more expensive cables out there, and certainly follows hard on the heels of some of the 'first upgrade' crowd too, and all for the price of a round at the pub.



If you're after a mind-bogglingly cheap and cheery upgrade for your system, then this really ticks the boxes, making it a no-brainer for thsoe on a tight budget.

