Monolith launches compact and affordable THX Certified 5.1 home theatre system

Monolith has released a new 5.1 home theatre system, the M518HT, that brings full range THX certified audio to an ultra-compact footprint.

The M518HT includes five full-range satellite speakers measuring just 16cm tall but with a claimed low-frequency extension down to 80Hz. Each of these tiny speakers has a 4 ohm nominal impedance and houses a high-excursion 4.5-inch concentric driver with an inset 20mm silk dome tweeter and waveguide. Keyhole mounting slots at the rear with spring-loaded wire terminals mean that the lightweight MDF cabinets can easily be installed on walls for a minimally intrusive set-up.

An 8-inch, down-firing, ported subwoofer brings the .1 to this system. Driven by a 150-watt amplifier, the powered sub has a claimed frequency response down to 30Hz and features three adjustment options for crossover, phase and level. Also onboard are three alternatives for EQ to modify bass response for different room types, including a THX EQ setting that Monolith says offers the lowest distortion and cleanest sound. Described only as "compact", the sub's dimensions are still tbc.

Founded as part of Lucasfilm in 1983 but independent since 2001, THX provides audio certification standards to both domestic and professional equipment, including home theatre systems, cinemas, theatres and car stereos.

In a statement about the M518HT, Hobie Sechrest, Monolith business unit manager, said, “When it comes to watching movies or playing video games at home, nothing beats having a powerful, great-sounding multi-channel surround sound system.

”The M518HT 5.1 home theatre speaker system expands upon our lineup of previously-announced THX Certified speakers and subwoofers designed for home theatre rooms and larger living rooms and serves as an ideal solution for smaller rooms like bedrooms, game rooms and dens without compromising the excellence for which our THX Certified Monolith products are known.”

Priced at $800 (around £666 / AU$114), the M518HT surround sound system is currently available in the US, complete with a five-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

