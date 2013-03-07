The 55in LG 55EM970V OLED TV, the world's first commercial large-screen model, goes on display in Harrods' Technology department today – and it's available for pre-order at £10,000.

The TV is just 4.5mm thick and weighs 10kg, yet combines Smart TV technology and Cinema 3D with LG's edge-to-edge Cinema Screen design.

Brian Na, President of LG Electronics UK, says that 'We are proud to be the first in the world to offer consumers a big screen OLED TV.

'LG’s next generation display is a true game changer, which will forever alter the way we think about TVs. Since OLED TV was first unveiled, we’ve been working tirelessly to bring what we call ‘the ultimate display’ to market. I’m sure you’ll agree that our 55-inch OLED TV has definitely been worth the wait.'

But if you want to have the LG 55EM970V at home, you'll have to wait a little longer: you can go to Harrods in Knightsbridge, London, to order it from today, but deliveries won't start until July.

LG began selling OLED TVs in South Korea back in January, after showcasing a new range of OLED sets alongside a curved OLED TV and laser TV at CES 2013.

