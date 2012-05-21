Here's a bit of good cheer for Monday morning – KEF is slashing the price of its KHT2005.3 surround speaker package by £200, bringing it down to £600.

The promotion, part of the company's ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations, runs for 50 days until July 9th.

The KEF KHT2005.3 is a long-time favourite of ours and won a 'Best Style Speaker package' Award (£500-£800) in 2008.

All KEF's KHT series UK retailers will support this latest offer, so check out the company's website to find your nearest stockist.

