Could the new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus be the ultimate budget tablet for movies on the move?

Lenovo has announced the third generation of its Tab M10 Plus at the Mobile World Conference, and the budget model could be one of the most promising media tablets for the upcoming year.

With an aggressive launch price of only $189 (around £142 / AU$262), the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) looks set to significantly undercut rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at £219 / US$299 / AU$320.

For an affordable device, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus has a well-rounded feature set, including a 2K 10.61-inch IPS display capable of reaching 400 nits and slim bezels for an 85% display-to-body ratio to maximise screen space. Further reinforcing its movie streaming credentials, the tablet supports Dolby Atmos audio delivered over its quad-speaker set-up. Meanwhile, its 7700mAh battery claims to provide a decent 12 hours of battery life for video playback.

Powered by either a MediaTek G80 or Snapdragon SDM680 processor, depending on if the model is Wi-Fi or cellular, respectively, the Tab M10 Plus offers users up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It will launch using the Android 12 OS with an update to Android 13 expected by 2023. Lenovo says that the tablet is set to receive three years of security updates at present.

Aside from watching videos, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus has an optimised Reading Mode and grayscale settings as well as freestyle note-taking capabilities with the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 28 providing 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Available in Storm Grey or Frost Blue, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) is set to go on sale in June, priced at $189 (around £142 / AU$262).

