Bose TV speaker: one-connection set up, Bluetooth and a dedicated Bass button

Great news for Bose fans hankering after a bijou speaker to level-up their TV's sound, especially since the new Smart Soundbar 300 isn't yet available in the UK: the Massachusetts audio giant has released the Bose TV Speaker – and you can get in the UK and across the pond.

The Bose TV Speaker is all about simplicity: there's a one-connection set up to your TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately), so you can go from unboxing to watching in no time. And with HDMI-CEC, you can use your current TV remote to control the volume of the speaker; it detects the signal from your TV when turned on and automatically turns on too.

(Image credit: Bose)

The bijou Bose TV Speaker (it's only 2-in high, so you should be able to just slide it in front of your TV) comes with a remote that has dedicated buttons for bass enhancement, dialogue clarity and Bluetooth pairing, too. Need to listen to something from your phone? Click the Bluetooth button (v4.2) and pair away. Want to add bass to a scary Netflix scene? Hit the bass button. Need further vocal clarity during Question Time? Hit the dialogue button and you should hear every intake of breath.

As for the soundbar's acoustic chops, two full-range drivers are angled to deliver a wider soundscape, while the central tweeter handles speech. You get visual confirmation too: small LED lights turn on and/or change colour when certain features are enabled. These also blink to acknowledge volume changes.

If you’re looking for even more bass or want to expand your home cinema system, you can add a wired subwoofer too – the Bose TV Speaker is compatible with the Bose Bass Module 500 and Bass Module 700 (both, and the Bose Bass Module connection cable, sold separately).

The Bose TV Speaker is available now, priced £240 ($250, AU$400).

