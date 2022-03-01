Arcam reveals new AV receiver range with Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 and support for 8K@60fps

Arcam has unveiled a new line-up of four home cinema amplifiers and processors, all of which offer HDMI 2.1 connectivity and are capable of handling 8K video signals at 60fps and 4K at 120fps.

The quartet of products include audio format support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro-3D and offer dynamic HDR via Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

There's HDMI 2.1 connectivity across the board with HDCP2.3, and users can also stream content using Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX HD, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Roon and Tidal Connect.

Each model contains processing provided by dual ESS9026PRO DACs, together with ESS reference voltage regulators, and support for Dirac Live room correction software. A mic for calibrating the system is included in the box, and additional optimisation is available as a cost option courtesy of Dirac's Live Bass Management, which aims to maximise low-frequency performance.

(Image credit: Arcam)

The flagship AVR, the Arcam AVR31, offers seven channels of Class G amplification delivering 100 Watts per channel when all channels are driven with an 8 Ohm load. Arcam says the AVR31's class G circuits maximise its efficiency and are based on those found in its stereo amplifiers. The AVR31 sports seven HDMI inputs and three outputs for ample connectivity, including Zone2 and eARC.

Stepping down to the AVR21 and AVR11, each model offers seven Class AB power amplification channels. The AVR21 provides 110 Watts across all seven channels and can decode up to 16 channels of audio, whereas the AVR11 delivers 85 Watts across all seven driven channels and can decode up to 12 channels. Both models have seven HDMI inputs but the AVR21 has three outputs to the AVR11's two.

(Image credit: Arcam)

The Arcam AV41, meanwhile, is an AV processor that can handle up to 16 channels of audio with balanced XLR outputs for a secure analogue connection to an amplifier. The rear panel also houses seven HDMI inputs and three outputs, including Zone2 and eARC.

All four models will go on sale in the second quarter of 2022. The Arcam AVR31 is priced at £5799 (around $7740 / AU$10665 ); the Arcam AVR21 is £3799 (around $5071 / AU$6987); the AVR11 is £2799 (around $3736 / AU$5148) and the AV41 is £4499 (around $6006 / AU$8276).

