Apple HomePod mini is official – and very affordable

The best-sounding smart speaker we've heard is now has a smaller sibling. Say hello to the Apple HomePod Mini.

Apple has kicked off its iPhone 12 launch event at Apple Park with the announcement of its most affordable, diminutive smart speaker. The highly rumoured HomePod Mini (rumours date back to May 2018, when a Beats-branded HomePod idea was circulated) and now it's official.

What's surprising isn't its existence, but its price. While the HomePod launched at £319 ($349), the HomePod Mini will arrive at just $99, available in white and space gray. Amazon Echo, watch out...

The Apple HomePod Mini is true to its moniker – very similar in design and features to the HomePod, simply smaller. It's 3.3 inches tall, just under half the height of the HomePod. It too is covered in a mesh fabric cove and has a cylindrical shape, although arguably its modest dimensions make it more spherical.

Siri is, of course, onboard for voice control. The Apple Music music streaming service is also at its core, with iHeartRadio, radio.com and TuneIn stations also available. In the coming months, Pandora and Amazon Music will be added.

More to follow...

