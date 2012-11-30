Trending

Jabra Solemate review

Decent enough, but for the money we'd want better sound Tested at £150

By

Our Verdict

Decent enough, but for the money we'd want better sound

For

  • Good battery life
  • Speakerphone mode
  • Rugged design

Against

  • Treble is a little bright
  • Short leash on volume

Jabra straddles the space between portable music speakers and more business-orientated ‘speakerphones’ and headsets, and this Solemate is a good example.

A portable Bluetooth speaker that’s good for around eight hours’ playback when fully charged via USB, it can also switch to speakerphone mode and take voice calls via its built-in mic.

As a package it’s clearly aiming to flag up its portability with a fairly rugged design, attached carry handle, bundled bag and even an integrated 3.5mm cable.

But it’s Bluetooth wireless connectivity that brings the Solemate alive. It connects easily – just hold the Bluetooth button.

Jabra Solemate: Sound qualityThe volume of sound produced is decent: the Jabra sounds bigger than it looks and produces genuine hints of bass, but treble notes are a little bright.

Crank up the volume – don’t worry, you won’t bother the neighbours – and it starts to toughen up and lose composure.

All told, it’s fine – but for £150, we feel it should sound a bit better.

See all our dock system reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.gnnetcom.com/UK/EN
Brand NameJabra
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerGN Netcom A/S
Product LineSolemate
Manufacturer Part Number100-97100000-61
Packaged Quantity1
Product NameJabra Solemate

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response120 Hz
FeaturesMicrophone
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
PortableYes

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
Wireless SpeakersYes

Physical Characteristics

Width6.4 cm
Depth17.2 cm
Weight Approximate610 g
Height7 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions7 cm (H): 6.4 cm (W): 17.2 cm (D)

Miscellaneous

CompatibilityMP3 Player

Power Description

Power SourceBattery

Network and Communication

BluetoothYes

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year