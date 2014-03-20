A decent cable but it's bettered by a number of rivals for less money

On a first look, you’d be forgiven for assuming the Sarsen costs significantly less than the asking price.

Performance

It doesn’t appear the sturdiest or most robust of designs and, in hand, it doesn’t feel much better.

In fact it feels quite flimsy and insubstantial. On the plus side, the thin, flexible design means it can reach parts of installations and systems some thicker cables can’t.

The cable gets off to a decent start, our system giving a sense of fluidity to Drake’s Hold On We’re Going Home.

The track slides along effortlessly, the Sarsen promoting a sound that’s easy to get on with. Vocals sound refined and natural.

Verdict

There could be more in terms of outright authority, though, and things could be a little more direct and heavyweight with the way it handles music. Tracks lack an ounce of drive when heard through the Sarsen.

This cable can be bettered by a number of rivals for less money.

