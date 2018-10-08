Trending

Best DACs 2018

Product of the year

Best DAC £500-£1200

Chord Qutest

Read the full review here

Chord has done it again - another superb DAC that sets the benchmark

Best buys

Best DAC under £150

Cyrus soundKey

Read the full review here

A handsome difference to your on-the-go sound

Best DAC £150-£300

AudioQuest DragonFly Red

Read the full review here

AudioQuest's most expensive DragonFly DAC is worth every penny

Best DAC £300-£500

Chord Mojo

Read the full review here

Another brilliant Chord DAC complete with an impressive feature set

Best DAC over £1200

Chord Hugo 2

Read the full review here

If you want the ultimate DAC performance, look no further