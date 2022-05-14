Tottenham vs Burnley live stream and how to watch the Premier League online for free

Mind the gap. Tottenham's mid-week derby victory brings the Lilywhites to within a point of fourth place but the job is far from done. Not only must they hope for a slip up from their rivals but Spurs have two games to win including Sunday's tricky home game against Burnley who have their own fixation with the teams around them. Premier League survival is at stake for the Clarets and they'll be fighting hard. Buckle up, and make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream from wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Tottenham vs Burnley free live stream with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game on BT Sport.

Tottenham vs Burnley live stream Date: Sunday 15th May, 2022 Kick-off: 12pm BST / 7am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Antonio Conte has got his Spurs team playing at its best at the business end of the season. Which is a very un-Spursy thing. The Lilywhites have lost just twice since February's tepid 1-0 defeat to Sunday's opponents at Turf Moor, a run which has formed an established starting XI from which the Italian coach seldom deviates and a counter-attacking system ruthless in its efficiency. Son Heung-min – just one behind Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot – and Harry Kane make the headlines, but Eric Dier's consistency at the back shouldn't go forgotten, either.

When Burnley sacked Sean Dyche in mid-April after defeat at Norwich, the Clarets looked doomed. Yet, such has been the transformative impact caretaker boss Mike Jackson has had on his squad that he's just won the Premier League Manager of the Month gong, despite only being in charge since April 15. Burnley picked up 10 points from a possible 12 in Jackson's first four games in charge, but last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa proves there's still work to do if they're to beat the drop. The Clarets are level on points with Leeds but sit just north of the relegation zone thanks to a superior goal difference. Both teams need to win.

Jackson has brought a more fluid, attacking approach and will hope Matej Vydra's good form continues upfront, along with Nathan Collins who has deputised impressively for injured captain Ben Mee at centre-back. Kick-off is at 12pm BST, Sunday 15th May, 2022. Read on to find out on how to watch a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream, wherever you are in the world.

US: Tottenham vs Burnley live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Tottenham vs Burnley free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Tottenham vs Burnley live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

UK: Tottenham vs Burnley live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Canada: Tottenham vs Burnley live stream

The Tottenham vs Burnley live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Tottenham vs Burnley

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Tottenham vs Burnley live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Tottenham vs Burnley and the entirety of the Premier League 2021/22 season for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 15th May

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00

Watford vs Leicester City 14:00

West Ham United vs Manchester City 14:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 16:30

Monday 16th May

Newcastle United vs Arsenal 20:00

Tuesday 17th May

Southampton vs Liverpool 19:45

Thursday 19th May

Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa vs Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester City 20:00

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur