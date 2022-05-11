Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Spurs host the most important north London derby in years on Thursday when Arsenal make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All eyes have been on this game ever since it got postponed back in January and, with a Champions League place up for grabs in N17, the stakes are seriously high. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, in 4K and wherever you are.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream Date: Thursday 12th May Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Spurs managed to hold Liverpool to a draw at Anfield on Saturday night but only a win will be good enough for Antonio Conte's side here. Tottenham sit four points behind Arsenal in the table, so they'll be hoping for victory on Thursday and that their local rivals also slip up elsewhere before the end of the season. They couldn't, could they?

With their destiny in their own hands there is arguably more pressure on Arsenal here – and with Spurs unbeaten in their last seven home games against the Gunners it's a real test for Mikel Arteta's young team. Eddie Nketiah might still be on his way out at the end of the season, but a winning goal here would surely make him an Arsenal hero for years to come.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) on Thursday 12th May. Read on to find out on how to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Tottenham vs Arsenal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Tottenham vs Arsenal, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in 4K HDR

Tottenham vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Tottenham vs Arsenal – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated



Wednesday 11th May



Leeds vs Chelsea 19:30

Leicester vs Norwich 19:45

Watford vs Everton 19:45

Wolves vs Man City 20:15



Thursday 12th May

Spurs vs Arsenal 19:45



Sunday 15th May

Spurs vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 14:00

Leeds vs Brighton 14:00

Watford vs Leicester 14:00

Wolves vs Norwich 14:00

West Ham vs Man City 16:30



Monday 16th May



Newcastle vs Arsenal 20:00



Thursday 19th May



Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa v Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester 20:00



Sunday 22nd May



Arsenal vs Everton 16:00

Brentford vs Leeds 16:00

Brighton vs West Ham 16:00

Burnley vs Newcastle 16:00

Chelsea vs Watford 16:00

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd 16:00

Leicester vs Southampton 16:00

Liverpool vs Wolves 16:00

Man City vs Aston Villa 16:00

Norwich vs Spurs 16:00