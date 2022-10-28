Mexican Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 for free

Formula 1 moves to Mexico City this weekend, for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. With the titles decided, the gloves are now off so expect wheel-to-wheel duels and crazy overtaking. Looking for a free live stream? RTBF (Belgium), Servus TV (Austria) and Canal 5 (Mexico) will show all the action. Belgians, Austrians and Mexicans travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch a Mexican Grand Prix free live stream from abroad.

Last week's wacky US race saw polesitter Carlos Sainz shunted off the track on lap one, Fernando Alonso pull a painful wheelie, and Lewis Hamilton vye for victory. In the end, it was double world champion Max Verstappen who took the chequered flag, waved by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The Mexican F1 circuit is known for its chaotic starts and dramatic finishes. Guadalajara-born Sergio Perez is aiming to become the first Mexican driver to win the Mexico Grand Prix – but Checo-mania won't bother Max Verstappen.

The Flying Dutchman is in hot pursuit of his 14th victory of the season. No driver has ever won more than 13 races in the calendar, meaning that Verstappen is now level with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, and within touching distance of a new record.

This Sunday's 2022 Mexican Grand Prix takes place over 71 laps of the 4.304km Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Below you'll find all the ways to watch a Mexican Grand Prix live stream wherever you are in the world.

2022 Mexican Grand Prix schedule

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Friday 28th Oct 2022

Practice 1 – 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Practice 2 – 10pm BST / 5pm ET

Saturday 29th Oct 2022

Practice 3 – 6pm BST / 1pm ET

Qualifying – 9pm BST / 4pm ET

Sunday 30th Oct 2022

Race – 8pm GMT / 4pm ET

Mexican Grand Prix free live stream

Lucky enough to live in Austria, Belgium, Mexico or Luxembourg? You can watch the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix weekend – practice, qualifying and race – free on Servus TV (Austria), RTBF (opens in new tab) (Belgium), RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) (Luxembourg) or Canal 5 (opens in new tab) (Mexico). Viewers in the US can get a Mexican GP free live stream of the race only on ABC (opens in new tab).

Use a VPN to access your local F1 stream wherever you are in the world. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4 (opens in new tab). Here's more on how to watch an F1 replay from anywhere.

Watch a Mexican Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Mexican Grand Prix rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access your regular streams from wherever you are in the world.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Mexican Grand Prix free live stream

Using a VPN to watch the US Grand Prix while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Mexican Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for Servus TV or 'USA' for ABC, for example.

3. Then head over to Servus TV or ABC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 Mexican Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Mexican Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

Earlier this year, Sky confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the Mexican Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Now, Sky's pay-per-view platform. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab), is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

Mexican Grand Prix live in the USA

ESPN usually carries live coverage of F1 races, but while it will broadcast the build up to this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, the race itself will be free-to-air on ABC.

The Mexican Grand Prix race starts at 4pm ET on Sunday, 30th October 2022.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a streaming service such as FuboTV...

(opens in new tab) FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV has ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a good choice for streaming sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. There's a 7-day free trial and plans start from $69.99 thereafter. No contract, cancel anytime.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

With Carlos Sainz Jr at Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine, 2022 is proving to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

(opens in new tab) F1 live stream with DAZN for €9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Subscription costs jus €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel at anytime.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to access local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Australia

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 Mexican GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every race.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a 2022 Mexican Grand Prix live stream.

But with F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will choose to watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab), and envy the Austrians and Belgians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV (opens in new tab) in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 – including the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 2-4 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT