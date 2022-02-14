Manchester United vs Brighton live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Manchester United will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford tomorrow. Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils are currently fifth after winning just two of their last five Premier League clashes and Graham Potter's Seagulls are very much a team on the up. Make sure you know how to watch a Man United v Brighton live stream with a VPN.

US soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Brighton live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Man United vs Brighton live stream Date: Tuesday 15th February 2022 Kick off: 8.15pm GMT / 3.15pm ET Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month) UK stream: Not televised

Fred will return to the Manchester United squad for Tuesday's meeting with Brighton & Hove. Edinson Cavani is still carrying a groin injury and Nemanja Matic has been ruled out after picking up a knock on his shin.

United will need to be firing on all cylinders if they're to get the better of Graham Potter and Co. The Seagulls are flying high having lost just once on their travels in the Premier League this season. They are unbeaten in their last seven and arrive at Old Trafford on the back of a decisive 2-0 win against Watford.

That said, the Reds have an excellent record against the visitors. Brighton are yet to win away against Manchester United in any competition, having lost 11 of their last 13 visits and drawn two. Can ninth-place Brighton make history and close the gap on United?

The match kicks off at 8.15pm GMT, 15th February, at Old Trafford. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Brighton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Manchester United vs Brighton live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Manchester United vs Brighton on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every week.

Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Man United vs Brighton Peacock Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Manchester United vs Brighton live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester United vs Brighton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Manchester United vs Brighton

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Man United v Brighton live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Brighton live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Brighton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Brighton United live stream.

Can you watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the UK?

Sadly, Manchester United vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK will can watch Manchester United vs Brighton by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Manchester United vs Brighton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Manchester United vs Brighton – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for February

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT

Tuesday 15th February 2022

20:15 Man Utd v Brighton

Saturday 19th February 2022

12:30 West Ham v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Liverpool v Norwich

Southampton v Everton

17:30 Man City v Spurs

Sunday 20th February 2022

14:00 Leeds v Man Utd

16:30 Wolves v Leicester

Wednesday 23th February 2022

19:30 Burnley v Spurs

19:30 Watford v Crystal Palace

19:45 Liverpool v Leeds

Thursday 24th February 2022

19:45 Arsenal v Wolves

Friday 25th February 2022

20:00 Southampton v Norwich

Saturday 26th February 2022

12:30 Leeds v Spurs

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Man Utd v Watford

17:30 Everton v Man City

Sunday 27th February 2022

14:00 West Ham v Wolves