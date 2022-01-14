Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Aston Villa take on Manchester United for the second time in less than a week, hoping to avenge the result at Old Trafford in the cup on Monday night. Make sure you know how to watch an Aston Villa v Manchester United live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch an Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN through free trials on Sling and FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now TV.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream Date: Saturday 15th January Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET Venue: Villa Park 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: NBCSN (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

New Villa signing Philippe Coutinho hadn't secured a work permit in time to be involved in the defeat on Monday night at Old Trafford, but the ex-Liverpool man has unfinished business in the Premier League and will be desperate to make an impression against the old enemy and for Villa boss Steven Gerrard.



Ralf Rangnick will be hoping for a repeat of the result, if not perhaps the performance, that put his side into the 4th round of the FA Cup, with United surviving a couple of scares courtesy of some dubious VAR calls.



Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT (12.30pm ET), Saturday 15th January. Read on to find out on how to watch an Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream on NBCSN which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has 3-day free trial offer and there's a free trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Aston Villa vs Manchester United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in 4K HDR

Aston Villa vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Aston Villa vs Manchester United – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for January

All times are in GMT



Sunday 16 January

14:00 Liverpool v Brentford

14:00 West Ham v Leeds

16:30 Spurs v Arsenal

Tuesday 18 January

19:30 Burnley v Watford

20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

Wednesday 19 January

19:30 Leicester v Spurs

20:00 Brentford v Man Utd

Friday 21 January

20:00 Watford v Norwich

Saturday 22 January

12:30 Everton v Aston Villa

Brentford v Wolves

Leeds v Newcastle

Man Utd v West Ham

17:30 Southampton v Man City

Sunday 23 January

14:00 Arsenal v Burnley

14:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

14:00 Leicester v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs