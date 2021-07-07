Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker: personal audio for work and play

Sony doesn't want you to ever take off its just-launched Sony SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker. Part headphones, part necklace, it's for both your day time work and your after-hours entertainment. You can probably remove it while you sleep.

The lightweight, flexible band houses an upward-firing full range speaker unit aimed right at your ears and your ears alone. There are passive radiators at the rear to help with bass production and Sony states that everything coming out of them will be easily heard, even at low volumes, no matter how noisy your environment

While working from home, it should be handy for video conferencing or taking calls. You can connect by Bluetooth to two devices at the same and switch between them at the touch of an on-device button. So, you might be listening to music one moment and then step straight into some business chat.

Sony's Precise Voice Pickup technology claims to ensure that your voice will be clear down the line and uninterrupted even if your family or housemates are having a screaming match in the background. There are two directional microphones and some signal processing which aim to reduce feedback and echo, and to maximise call quality.

The 20-hour battery should be enough for the aims of the Sony SRS-NB10, offering plenty of juice for listening to the radio while you cook and for watching films and TV later in the day too.

There's a USB-C port for charging with a 10-minute fast charge that brings an extra hour of use in a pinch. It's also IPX4-certifed to make it splash-proof, and that could come in handy while washing up or when spluttering your tea when you're told how much something is going to cost.

(Image credit: Sony)

It's finished in what Sony describes as a high-quality fabric and comes in a choice of charcoal or white.

We've seen a similar device launched in the US before. The Sony SRS-WS1 turned up in 2019 but with more specific home cinema use in mind. It's not one we've had a chance to try out ourselves but the reviews on Amazon are fairly glowing. Hopefully that bodes well for the NB10.

The Sony SRS-NB10 is available to buy from September 2021 and will cost around £150 / $150 (about AU$250).

