Save $300 on LG's 77in GX OLED TV with this early Black Friday deal

Amazon's early Black Friday deals just keep on coming – including big discounts on big-name TVs. The retail giant has just knocked $300 off the 77-inch LG OLED77GX, slashing the price of LG's 2020 'Gallery' TV to just $4697.

LG is one of the biggest players in the OLED game and with good reason. The 77-inch, 8K-capable GX is one of the thinnest and sharpest TVs you can buy anywhere in the world right now.

Amazon has knocked $300 off the price – but only for a limited period. Demand will be high, so don't delay!

LG 77-inch OLED77GX 8K Ultra HD OLED TV $5000 $4697 at Amazon

This OLED TV is powered by LG's powerful Alpha 9 picture processor to help deliver the best picture quality possible. It's also ideal for wall-mounting, thanks to the no-gap mount that comes supplied as standard.

We've not reviewed the LG OLED77GX but we have reviewed the 65-inch version the LG OLED65GX – which wowed us with its "natural performance, improved motion, dark detail and lovely design."

Inside, you get LG's Alpha 9 processor, which brings improvements in noise reduction, sharpness and colour reproduction over LG's 2019 sets. There's also support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, plus all the major streaming apps including Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu and Sling.

Put simply, the GX knocks it out of the park, delivering LG's finest picture processing in one of the thinnest, neatest TV chassis we've ever seen.

Given the level of quality and performance on offer, there's a lot to like about the LG OLED77GX at $5000. At $4697 – a $300 mark-down – it's one of the best early Black Friday deals around (and a great way to impress guests over the holidays).

