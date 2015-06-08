Trending

Onkyo brings Dolby Atmos to a trio of budget home cinema products

By News 

Want to upgrade to Dolby Atmos surround sound but think it's going to cost the earth? Think again. Onkyo is about to launch a trio of new Atmos-enabled products from just £350.

For those who want an entry-level, standalone Dolby Atmos AV receiver there's the Onkyo TX-SR444 at £350, available from the end of June in silver or black (shown above). It sits between the TX-SR343 and TX-SR545 in Onkyo's current range, and delivers 100W per channel.

Additional features include four HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI inputs and one HDMI output capable of 4K/60Hz video passthrough complete with 4:4:4 colour space and 21:9 aspect ratio.

For ease of installation, Onkyo has also included an on-screen set-up guide, AccuEQ room acoustic calibration and a Quick Setup button for 'on-the-fly' settings adjustment.

The complete package

If you prefer an all-in-one Dolby Atmos package, there's the Onkyo HT-S5805 5.1.2 home cinema package at £700. It will be available in July in black only, and includes the HT-R494 7.1-channel AV receiver combined with a wall-mountable Dolby Atmos speaker package.

Each two-way front speaker houses a 12cm main driver, 2.5cm balanced-dome tweeter and an upward-firing 8cm woofer separately powered by the receiver's height channel. An active 80W subwoofer provides additional bass.

You can buy the SKS-HT588 Dolby Atmos speaker package on its own, for use with any Atmos-enabled receiver, for £450.

