Tidal Black Friday deal: 4 months for just £1.99

Before we start praising Tidal HiFi's superior streaming service, let's put that actual saving into perspective: £1.99 for 120 days of Tidal works out at 50p per month. That equates to just 1.6p per day.

How much does it regularly cost? £19.99 per month. So, we're talking a near 98 per cent discount or, to put it another way, silly money for a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winning streaming service.

Tidal HiFi music four month subscription £79.96 £1.99

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at £20 per month. At this price, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile.

We praised Tidal's great sound quality, intuitive interface, expansive catalogue and 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

Under review conditions, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should.

Our verdict on testing the service was similarly conclusive: "While Tidal’s £10 per month tier is arguably just as appealing as similar offerings from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, its top HiFi tier makes it stand out from the crowd".

Did we mention that the aforementioned HiFi tier is currently on offer for £1.99 for four months? Grand. You know what to do.

