These are economically difficult times, so it makes sense to check out some budget slimline HDMI cables.



Put to the grindstone with our The Fellowship of The Ring Blu-ray disc, the Lindy shows a capable grasp of colour and… well, that’s it.



Compared with a ThatCable HDMI (£5), this served up a thin and brittle sound, while motion handling, picture noise and sharpness of images also fell woefully short of what we’d expect – even at this price.



Not really better than a free cable

Cap that off with its cheap construction and there’s little to recommend here over the freebie that comes with many systems or Blu-ray players.



Even in these cash-strapped times, false economy is a terrible thing. If you’re going to upgrade, dig a touch deeper into your wallet, because there’s much, much better than this out there for not a great deal more money.

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook