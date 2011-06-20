These are economically difficult times, so it makes sense to check out some budget slimline HDMI cables.
Put to the grindstone with our The Fellowship of The Ring Blu-ray disc, the Lindy shows a capable grasp of colour and… well, that’s it.
Compared with a ThatCable HDMI (£5), this served up a thin and brittle sound, while motion handling, picture noise and sharpness of images also fell woefully short of what we’d expect – even at this price.
Not really better than a free cable
Cap that off with its cheap construction and there’s little to recommend here over the freebie that comes with many systems or Blu-ray players.
Even in these cash-strapped times, false economy is a terrible thing. If you’re going to upgrade, dig a touch deeper into your wallet, because there’s much, much better than this out there for not a great deal more money.
Lindy HDMI Cable (2m) review
The Lindy HDMI Cable is cheap but it's not very cheerful Tested at £4
Our Verdict
It’s cheap and it works – but no better than a freebie cable. We would spend a touch more on the ThatCable
For
- Capable grasp of colour
Against
- Sound, motion handling, sharpness
