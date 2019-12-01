The best Cyber Monday hi-fi and audio deals 2019

Whether you've been saving up for an amplifier, fancy upgrading your CD player or have your eye on a new desktop radio, there's no end of deals just waiting to be snapped up. But which are worthy of consideration?

To help you get the best bang for your buck, we've sought out the best savings across a wide range of hi-fi categories, including some current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. These deals come from a wide range of reputable retailers. And with Cyber Monday deals already live, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Here we're focusing on electronics, so head to our speaker deals and turntable deals pages if that's what you're after...

Music system deals

Onkyo CS-375 CD Receiver System Black $349 $249 at Amazon Want big sound from a compact package? You can save over $100 on this CS-375 CD mini system, which pumps out 2 x 20-watts. If you're over the whole CD thing, Bluetooth 4.0 enables quick and easy streaming from smart devices. View Deal

Mu-So Qb Wireless Music System (Renewed) $497 $400 at Amazon

A small speaker with big personality and plenty of power (300-watts), the Qb all-in-one streaming hi-fi combines superb sound quality and a whole lot of features to great effect. This 'renewed' example benefits from a tempting $97 price drop.View Deal

Stereo amplifier deals

Cambridge Audio CXA 80 Integrated Amplifier $1000 $799

You can save an impressive $200 on this powerful, muscular beast of an amplifier, which features a built-in DAC and a USB input. We applauded its sleek, brushed aluminium finish and weighty sound. A barnstorming buy at this price. View Deal

Yamaha A-S501 Integrated Amplifier $599.95 $550

Yamaha’s A-S501 has been around for a few years but it's a beautifully-built product – chunky, well finished and appealingly retro in appearance. It's capable of supporting 24-bit/192kHz music streams and great value at this price.View Deal

Portable music player deals

CD player deals

DAC deals

Audiolab M-DAC nano $219 $199 at WorldWideStereo

There's lots to like about this 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. It's a great way to improve the sound of your phone or laptop, thanks ot an unbeatable combination of sonic punch refined wireless operation. We can't think of a better buy – especially given that the price has dipped under $200.

View Deal

Radio deals