The Cobra VEE 3 should have enough muscle and power to re-energise even the softest- or weakest-sounding systems.

Chord Company Cobra Vee 3

It produces a clear, detailed sound – there’s a greater sense of insight when compared with the likes of Van den Hul’s the Bay C5 – and it brings a very driven and focused feel to music.

The Cobra VEE 3 allows your system to lock on to the midrange and vocals of a track, thrusting them into the heart of the soundstage.

Play Calvin Harris’s Under Control and the vocal is front and centre, while the track builds and explodes into life with a solid beat.

Verdict

The only downside to this forceful approach is the Cobra VEE 3 won’t suit all systems – some may find it too imposing.

It does allow for a great sense of timing and organisation though – you never get the feeling that the music is starting to unravel.

