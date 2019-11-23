The best Sonos Play:1 deal is in the Currys Black Friday sale

The veteran Sonos Play:1, which has been an entry-level staple in the brand's multi-Award-winning multi-room line-up since 2013, is now available at the cheapest price we've seen in the Currys Black Friday sales.

The Play:1 is a great little speaker, earning five stars in our review. And it has aged remarkably well, which will make this deal all the more tempting.

Sonos Play:1 £170 £119 at Sonos

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Sonos brought its entry-level price down with the Play:1 a few years ago, and then added the smart Sonos One and Sonos One SL to the portfolio, but this little speaker may still be the best bet for many people wanting to get into the world of Sonos.

