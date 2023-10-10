Thanks to Prime Day 2, now is a great time to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

There's never exactly been a bad time to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 since they arrived on the wireless headphones scene last spring. After all, we awarded them five stars and labelled them 'class leaders' even at their original price of £380. But there have definitely been better times than others to snap up these latest premium Sonys, and that's when they have, of course, been on the end of a discount.

With that in mind, now is a particularly great time to checkout on the Sony XM5 thanks to their current Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal, which is just a few pounds shy of their lowest-ever price.

Are the Sony XM5 at their lowest-ever price?

Almost.

While the Sony WH-1000XM5 launched at £380, they have been available for around or below £349 at various retailers for much of the year. Amazon, which generally tries to undercut rival retailers for popular products like these, has typically offered the best price on the Sony XM5 during their lifespan, even if by just a few pounds compared to other competitive electronics retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks.

Around Christmas last year, they fell to around £275 – and that is the lowest price we've ever seen attached to the XM5. So this £280 Amazon deal price comes up slightly – but not loads – short. The likelihood is that they will return to a price between £300 and £330 once the Prime Big Deal Days sale is over tomorrow (Wednesday). Until the Black Friday sale, that is...

Taking place in late November (over Thanksgiving weekend in the US), Black Friday is when we generally see popular headphones like these (and other electronics gear) drop to record-low prices. So is it best to wait to nab the Sony XM5 then? Perhaps. Sony headphones are regularly included in Black Friday sales and history suggests it is likely the XM5 will drop to £280 again, or perhaps as low as £270 to offer an educated guess. We would be very surprised to see them fall significantly lower than today's deal price.

That's why, if you're set on making the Sony XM5 headphones yours, we recommend you pounce now. You might get an extra tenner or something off during Black Friday, but hey, you might not. You'd also be holding out on your purchase for another seven weeks.

Is there a better Prime Day 2 headphones deal?

Prime Day events historically throw up some of the year's best headphones deals, and this October edition is no different. There may not be the wealth of deals you get during Black Friday or arguably even the main Prime Day event in July, but there is still plenty to tempt shoppers.

There are big savings on Sennheiser's premium noise-cancelling wireless earbuds and Panasonic's five-star budget ones, as well as money off Sony's cheap five-star over-ears. But at the premium end of the wireless over-ear market, in Sony WH-1000XM5 territory, there isn't much competition for this deal.

We would typically point those who cannot afford the XM5 to the previous model, the XM4, but they aren't on the end of a Prime Deal and therefore the gap in price is only around £50. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are down to £199, but we would take either Sony pair at their current price over these inferior-sounding and soon-to-be-discontinued Boses.

Of course, the choice is yours – to Sony XM5 or not Sony XM5, to splurge now or wait patiently for Black Friday. But if you ask us, now is a pretty great time to buy them.

