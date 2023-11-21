Bose's Award-winning earbuds have never been cheaper on Amazon – but we've found a better deal...

Bose's Award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II have never been cheaper on Amazon – but we would buy them elsewhere. Because while they've hit a new low price of £199 on Amazon, they're just £174 at OnBuy. That's the cheapest we've ever seen them. Thank you, Black Friday.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II lowest price ever

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £174 at OnBuy (save £106)

Bose's premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. One of our favourite pairs of buds yet, and now on an unmissable discount. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our Bose QC Earbuds II review

Why so cheap? Despite being just over a year old, and winning a What Hi-Fi? Award, these buds are being replaced by the (also excellent) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. So when they're gone, they're gone.

Combining engaging, dynamic sound with a comfortable build and some of the best noise cancelling we've ever heard at this level, the QC Earbuds II were truly capable of taking on the might of the magnificent Sony WF-1000XM4.

Available in a choice of four finishes – black, "soapstone", blue and grey – the premium true wireless earbuds not only boast superb active noise-cancelling tech, but they're also IPX4 water resistance rated and capable of providing a total of 30+ hours of playback when using the charging case.

Oh, and that sound! While the Sony XM4 and WF-1000XM5 may offer a cleaner, more analytical presentation, the QC Earbuds II are exceptional at revealing the timbres and textures of the tracks they convey. As we said in our review: "You feel you can almost touch the instruments, such is the Bose’s ability to bring textures and subtle nuances to life. There’s impressive speed and agility on display too, which... makes for a dramatic and captivating performance."

With this huge drop in price, the combined might of the QC II's engaging musical performance, world-class ANC, broad feature set and excellent build quality make them a supremely attractive proposition for the money. The newer Sony WF-1000XM5 are unquestionably stunning performers, and the successors, QC Ultra Earbuds, another five-star effort from Bose. But in terms of pure value and enjoyment, this Bose deal is very hard to top if you're looking for some of the best premium wireless earbuds around.

