Black Friday headphones: Save 63% on Philips Fidelio X2HR

They were down to £135 in the summer but Amazon's back at it again with the Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones on Black Friday.

These over-ears have broken the £100 barrier and that £99.99 price tag represents a 63% saving on the original RRP of these 2017 headphones.

Far from just another audio product for us to balance precariously atop the dealfest pile, the Fidelio X2HRs boast 50mm drivers, deluxe memory foam ear pads and double-layered, open-backed ear cups engineered for sound precision and a luxurious feel.

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £270 £100 on Amazon

They've got double-layered ear shells, 50 mm diameter drivers, deluxe memory foam ear pads for comfortable home listening, and – for a limited time only – a stonking 63% discount on Amazon. View Deal

There's a dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease when cue-ing up your hi-res audio files, and they've even included a 3.5 - 6.3 mm adapter.

We've not been 12 rounds with this particular Philips pair of headphones, but we did review – and award five starts to – the Philips Fidelio X2 which we praised for their "smooth, neutral sound, taut, punchy bass and good insight" along with "unrivalled comfort and an eye-catching design to boot".

As ever, it's hard to say how long the deal will last but, if you don't fancy these, take a look the rest of the Black Friday headphones deals.

