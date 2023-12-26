The best Boxing Day Sony WF-C700N deals 2023

The Sony WF-C700N are some of the best wireless earbuds we've tested this year, and as 2023 comes to a close, we'd seriously recommend that you snap up a pair as soon as you can. Designed to bridge the gap between the WF-C500 budget Award-winners and the more premium WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the C700N were named What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2023 in the wireless headphones category thanks to their sophisticated sound and excellent features set, including multipoint Bluetooth and solid ANC, for an eminently competitive price.

We'd recommend them to anyone, so much so that we've dedicated this entire page to ensuring you get the C700N at a golden price for Boxing Day and beyond. Originally tested at £99, the C700N can be yours for around £75 on Amazon now, but it's hard to know when – and if – that figure will rise or fall. That, of course, is where this page comes in.

Are the C700N the finest wireless earbuds of 2023? In terms of performance-per-pound, they certainly are, nabbing a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award win and earning a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds as the best value pair you can get your hands on right now. If you want the best of both worlds (sound quality, features, affordable price) and are keen on getting the most bang for your buck, the WF-C700N are pretty much unbeatable. Let us explain why.

Firstly, that under-£100 price tag is quite astonishing for a pair of buds that pack in great sound, ANC and extra features – and that's before the knockdown deal prices! The buds themselves are lightweight, extremely well made and, say it quietly, a tad more comfortable and easy to live with than the premium and chunkier Sony WF-1000XM5.

In terms of features, along with decent active noise-cancelling, the C700N include Bluetooth Multipoint, Adaptive Sound Control that automatically switches listening modes depending on your location, and Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) that upscales low-res digital audio files to higher quality. A very handy feature for giving your music a boost.

Speaking of sound, the C700N really are outstanding performers for the money. Refined, musical and rewarding to listen to, that signature Sony presentation is in evidence once again here. Without a hint of sacrifice or compromise, Sony's affordable noise cancellers have knocked it out of the park. As we said in our review, the C700N offer a "refined presentation for the money" alongside a "detailed, dynamic and musical sound". Happy days.

The C700N have dropped in price a few times since they launched earlier this year, and are currently hovering around the £75 mark. Will they stay there forever, or even drop again thanks to the festive period? Keep checking this page to keep track of all the retailers selling the C700N at the best prices.

