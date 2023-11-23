Our Black Friday Sony headphones deals round-up: all the lowest prices

Sony headphones deals are plentiful right now, and that's great news considering the fact that the Japanese brand is absolutely at the top of its game. Even though many of these products are pretty new to the market, there are still some major discounts on some of our favourite headphones around, especially now that Black Friday is here in earnest.

Sony's current streak of headphones and wireless earbuds has made for some absolute class leaders, including the WH-1000XM5 over-ears, their superb WF-1000XM5 in-ear counterparts and the Product of the Year winning WF-C700N wireless earbuds. From top to bottom, budget to premium, there's a pair out there for you.

There's also a deal out there for you, provided you can find it. That's where we come in, as we've rounded up all of the best deals on Sony headphones so you're getting the best products at the best price this Black Friday.

The best Black Friday Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £279 at Amazon (save £100)

The latest and greatest Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and a £65 saving makes them even better performance-per-pound value. In terms of over-ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are your best bet.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sport-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N feature 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner



Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £219 at Amazon (save £40)

Sony's exemplary WF-1000XM5 sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WF-C500 was £ 90 now £45 at Amazon (save £45)

The best wireless budget earbuds out there, period. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange or mint. A great choice if you can stretch beyond the Earfun Air above but don't need the noise-cancelling functionality of the WF-C700 (above).

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner



Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £35 at Amazon (save £25)

One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, these Sonys offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. They're inexpensive, but the WH-CH520 feel like they should cost a lot more.

Five stars

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £78 at Amazon (save £21)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WH-1000XM4 was £ 350 now £198 at Amazon (save £152)

These premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver on all fronts. As we said in our review, they're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great at this knockdown price. Still a really strong pick if you can't be tempted by the newer WH-1000XM5.

Five stars

Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £150 at Amazon (save £100)

Put simply, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are still the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their ANC is still among the best in the business, even if they have been replaced by the newer, Award-winning WF-1000XM5.

Five stars

