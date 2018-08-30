Your electrical devices not only draw power from the mains, they also have a nasty habit of depositing electrical noise back into it. Why is this a problem? Well, your hi-fi and home cinema equipment is sensitive to this kind of noise, and electrical interference can upset all the work you've put into assembling your kit.
So a mains product that eliminates electrical noise is your new best friend. It's a good thing these blocks won't let you down.
And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.
Under £100
Tacima CS947
Great value, this can help your system deliver greater detail, attack and dynamics. For the price, it's a brilliant entry-level purchase.
Reasons to Buy
Allows greater detail, greater attack and greater dynamics