Your electrical devices not only draw power from the mains, they also have a nasty habit of depositing electrical noise back into it. Why is this a problem? Well, your hi-fi and home cinema equipment is sensitive to this kind of noise, and electrical interference can upset all the work you've put into assembling your kit.

So a mains product that eliminates electrical noise is your new best friend. It's a good thing these blocks won't let you down.

Under £100

Tacima CS947 Great value, this can help your system deliver greater detail, attack and dynamics. For the price, it's a brilliant entry-level purchase. Reasons to Buy Allows greater detail, greater attack and greater dynamics Pretty affordable Reasons to Avoid Squeezes the soundstage somewhat Can impact on treble adversely Read the full Tacima CS947 review

Under £200

Olson Sound Fantastic HF6 Capable of helping a system sound more expressive. If your system is worth it, and can afford it, this is a great buy. Reasons to Buy Preserves more of the detail, texture, refinement and dynamism your set-up’s capable of Reasons to Avoid A slightly small-scale listen Read the full Olson Sound Fantastic HF6 review

