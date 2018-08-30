Trending

Electrical noise is everywhere, your best bet of eliminating it without altering your system is the always overlooked, but very useful mains block.

Your electrical devices not only draw power from the mains, they also have a nasty habit of depositing electrical noise back into it. Why is this a problem? Well, your hi-fi and home cinema equipment is sensitive to this kind of noise, and electrical interference can upset all the work you've put into assembling your kit.

So a mains product that eliminates electrical noise is your new best friend. It's a good thing these blocks won't let you down.

Under £100

Tacima CS947

Great value, this can help your system deliver greater detail, attack and dynamics. For the price, it's a brilliant entry-level purchase.

Reasons to Buy

Allows greater detail, greater attack and greater dynamics
Pretty affordable

Reasons to Avoid

Squeezes the soundstage somewhat
Can impact on treble adversely
Read the full Tacima CS947 review

Under £200

Olson Sound Fantastic HF6

Capable of helping a system sound more expressive. If your system is worth it, and can afford it, this is a great buy.

Reasons to Buy

Preserves more of the detail, texture, refinement and dynamism your set-up’s capable of

Reasons to Avoid

A slightly small-scale listen
Read the full Olson Sound Fantastic HF6 review

Under £500

Russ Andrews X6

No matter what the source material, the X6 will help to ensure your system sounds as explicit as it can be.

Reasons to Buy

Allows your system to sound wide-open, revealing and convincing

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing, as long as your system justifies the outlay
Read the full Russ Andrews X6 review