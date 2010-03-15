Trending

TEAC CR-H500DNT review

Aside from being a touch mild-mannered, this is an excellent micro – and it looks good to boot Tested at £500.00

By

Our Verdict

A very capable one-box solution for those who aren’t keen on a full-blown separates system

For

  • Solid build
  • good features
  • detailed and weighty sound

Against

  • Sounds a bit too mild-mannered
  • small display

Large, space-eating hi-fi separates aren't for everyone. There are occasions where a micro system such as the CR-H500DNT is the way forward.

The TEAC's sophisticated look and solid build quality ensure that you don't feel like you're settling for second best. The brushed aluminium remote control adds to the appeal.

Amplification is 40W per channel. On the rear there's a couple of RCA inputs and a subwoofer pre-out should you wish to inject a bit more bass.

The Ethernet connection and small plastic aerial give clues as to the unit's versatility. Its integrated wi-fi functionality allows you to access the wild world of internet radio, or stream music from your PC.

Substantial, full-bodeid sound
On front of the unit is a 3.5mm auxiliary input, a headphone jack and a USB input for connecting an iPod or other MP3 device.

The TEAC is hindered, though, by a small display – frustrating when you're searching for stations.

Connect the TEAC to a suitable pair of speakers – Wharfedale Diamond 10.1s or Monitor Audio Bronze BR2s, say – and it serves up a substantial, full-bodied sound, a clear improvement on budget systems of this type.

There's excellent differentiation between bass notes in Kanye West's Love Lockdown, and the song is delivered in a very even tone. However, this system requires greater bite and attack to really grab the listener's attention – the track sounds polite and apologetic.

If the TEAC could show greater enthusiasm, this system would go from being good to great.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.teac.com
Brand NameTeac
Product TypeCD Player
ManufacturerTeac America, Inc
Product LineReference
Manufacturer Part NumberCRH500NT
Product NameTEAC CR-H500DNT
Product ModelCR-H500NT

Technical Information

Media SupportedCD-RW
Disc Capacity1
Tracks30 Programmable
Formats SupportedMP3

Tuner

Station Presets30 x FM
Frequency BandAM

Physical Characteristics

Width290 mm
Depth340 mm
Weight Approximate5.62 kg
Height113 mm
Dimensions113 mm (H): 290 mm (W): 340 mm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

Interfaces-Ports1 x USB

Audio

Output Power80 W RMS 1 kHz @ 6 Ohm 0.5% THD