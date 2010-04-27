There are no fewer than five models in Sennheiser's RF wireless range. The RS 180s are pricey, but they're worth it.

The tower-like transmitter doubles as a hanger for the 'phones and charges the two AAA NiMH concealed in the cups.

The shape is identical to that of the RS 160s, and both models use KLEER's ‘lossless' RF system, but the 180s benefit from nicer materials – and so a more premium and comfortable feel.

The 180s are open-backed, and sound benefits as a result. The myriad instruments in The Unthanks' layered Lucky Gilchrist are afforded plenty of space in the wide soundstage, each defined in punchy, detailed fashion.

There's great tonal balance throughout, genuine dynamic expression, and excellent weight. The RS 180s are great, and easily justify their price tag.

