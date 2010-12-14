Trending

Roberts Streamtime review

Roberts does some cracking internet radios, but this isn't one of them, with its thin sound and cheap feel. You can buy better Tested at £120.00

By

Our Verdict

Well, it does the job, just, and it’s inexpensive, but this lightweight model isn’t what we expect of Roberts

For

  • Inexpensive
  • fine if you just want an internet clock-radio

Against

  • Lightweight, plasticky build
  • thin, unimpressive sound
  • no DAB

Internet radios come in all shapes and sizes. They range from the ruggedised kitchen/bathroom special Revo Pico RadioStation to the iPod docking models available on the shelves, but the Streamtime is – well, a bedroom clock/radio.

And that means it comes complete with what Roberts calls a Humane Waking System, or in other words a range of alarms for daily, weekdays, weekends and so on. Oh, and perhaps with an eye to its target market, a ‘nap timer', too.

What it also means, but shouldn't have to, is that this is by far the most lightweight and plasticky offering we've seen in a while, complete with fake pillars either side of the fascia – the real feet are hidden away underneath – and very so-so buttons and display. Reception extends to internet radio and FM, but surprisingly no DAB.

What's more, despite being equipped with an obvious wi-fi antenna – a low-rent grey plastic affair – it took rather a lot of coaxing before it found our home network, and the system for inputting security keys is laborious.

All of which would be forgiven if the Streamtime had a superb sound, making it a bargain at the price.

Unfortunately it sounds thin and chesty, weedy in the bass, and soft and uninvolving further up the frequency range. It's really rather unimpressive all round.

See all our internet radio reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.glendimplex.com
Brand NameRoberts
Product TypeInternet Radio
ManufacturerGlen Dimplex Group
Manufacturer Part NumberSTREAMTIME
Product NameRoberts Streamtime

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • STREAMTIME Wi-Fi Internet/FM RDS Clock Radio
  • Power Adapter

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3

Management and Protocols

ProtocolsWEP

Physical Characteristics

Width194 mm
Depth182 mm
Weight Approximate583 g
Height80 mm
Dimensions80 mm (H): 194 mm (W): 182 mm (D)

Technical Information

Internet StreamingYes

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year