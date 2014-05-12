Football fans who had hoped to watch the final day of the Premier League season on Now TV but instead experienced technical difficulties are to be refunded, it has been confirmed.

The internet-based video streaming service powered by Sky encountered issues that included interruptions to the coverage and the broadcast of an error message on Sunday 11th May.

Now TV took to its own community pages to respond to customer complaints, although the firm said not all customers had been affected at the time but it was working to resolve the issues.

It took nearly two hours, however, restore the service – according to times of updates from Now TV. A full refund or a replacement pass for sports pass customers has already been promised.

A Now TV spokesperson wrote: "We'll be contacting all sports pass customers automatically to provide a refund or a replacement pass. You don't need to do anything to make this happen."

Now TV wasn't the only service to suffer problems on the final day of the Premier League either, with Sky Go also encountering issues as customers tried to watch one of three live matches.

by Pete Hayman

