New Apple TV set to include A14 chip and RAM boost, according to latest reports

Apple is reported to be prepping a new Apple TV with an A14 chip, according to Bloomberg's resident Apple soothsayer.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claims that "the new Apple TV, code-named J255, is in development with an A14 chip and an additional gigabyte of RAM". The extra grunt should be useful for the "additional gaming capabilities" contained in tvOS 16, adds Gurman.

The current Apple TV 4K, announced last year, boasts an A12 chip and support for proper game controllers (including those that come with the PS5 and Xbox Series X). This makes a decent 'console-lite' experience but an A14 chip upgrade could pave the way for fancier games, 120Hz support, and, perhaps even an Apple-designed controller.

Talk of a new Apple TV has been circulating for a while now. Just last week we told you how references to a new Siri Remote were spotted in the latest iOS 16 beta, adding to the speculation that a new Apple TV model could be coming this year.

Some rumours suggest that a cheaper, more accessible Apple TV will be launching this year, while a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab)suggests that Apple could be combining the HomePod and Apple TV into one device.

Gurman doesn't so far as to predict the new Apple TV launch date, but back in May Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo told us to expect the next Apple TV in the "second half" of 2022.

MORE:

New Apple TV 2022: release date rumours, price predictions and more

Our pick of the best Apple deals, including Apple TV 4K

And the best AirPods alternatives 2022