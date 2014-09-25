Trending

Motorola seemingly set to produce the Nexus 6

By

New reports seem to confirm that Motorola will make the Nexus 6 smartphone. However its specs list suggest it will sit happily within phablet territory too, due to an exceptionally large screen.

9to5google.com has received information confirming that Motorola will manufacture the upcoming Nexus 6 smartphone and that it's set for a mid-October unveiling and November release.

However, due to a 5.92in screen, it can comfortably be called a phablet too, meaning it will be capable of taking on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and iPhone 6 Plus.

MORE: Google Nexus 5 review

Design-wise, the Nexus 6 will look similar to the Moto X (2014), Motorola's recently-released upgrade to last year's Moto X. One noticeable change is that the volume and power buttons have been moved to a more central position on the right-hand side, to help users with the large size.

Other specs for the device, leaked by GFXBench.com, show the Nexus 6 to have a 2560x1440 Quad HD display - however, it says the screen will be 5.2in, instead of the reported 5.92in. A resolution of this calibre will give it a ppi rating of 498, putting it close to LG G3 territory.

The Nexus 6 will also feature a 2.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor and 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (24GB after taking software into account) and it will come running Android L.

A 12- or 13-megapixel camera is expected to feature on the back, with support for 4K video recording, and a 2MP camera is apparently on the front. A 3200mAh battery is expected to power the device.

The image, courtesy of 9to5google.com is a mock-up of what the Nexus 6 could potentially look like. There's no official Nexus branding, but going by the design of the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5, it's likely there will be come release day.