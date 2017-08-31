Allure's transparent upper portion features 360-degree ambient lighting which reacts to voice commands and changes with the rhythm of the music being played.​

The Harman Kardon Allure is just the latest in a long line of wireless smart speakers to be controlled using Amazon's virtual assistant.

360-degree sound is delivered by speakers and an integrated subwoofer, with Harman claiming it delivers a "refined and powerful audio performance."

Allure is Bluetooth-enabled, and will cost £250 when it goes on sale at the end of the year.

