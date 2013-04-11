Logic3, creator of the Ferrari range of headphones and audio products, has added wireless streaming capability to the original FS1 speaker dock.

The Scuderia FS1 Air incoporates both AirPlay and Bluetooth for wireless streaming from iOS, Android and other portable devices. The built-in (30-pin) dock will charge and play non-Lightning connector iPhones and iPads, and there's also a USB charging port as well as a 3.5mm input.

VIDEO: Watch our Ferrari by Logic3 headphones unboxing

"Class HD amplification combined with Digital Signal Processing (DSP) is used to control the crossover and equalisation," says Logic3. The dock is fitted with a pair of 2in drivers and a passive bass radiator.

The Scuderia FS1 Air is available now for £499 from the Logic3 website, Selfridges and selected retailers.

By Andy Clough

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+