Apple's AR/VR headset will reportedly use LG's new OLED-on-Silicon tech

Apple's first VR headset – tipped to debut in early 2023 – is set to boast super-high resolution OLED screens inside and out.

A report by The Elec claims that LG Display will supply the exterior OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) display, while Sony, the current market leader in OLEDoS technology, will supply the interior screen.

OLEDoS screens are thought to be ideal for use in virtual and augmented reality headsets as they are fabricated on silicon wafers rather than glass substrates, meaning they can reach ultra-high resolutions despite their small size.

Last year, Apple was rumoured to have put out a request for a 1-inch OLEDoS display with a pixel density of between 3000 ppi and 4000 ppi. For comparison, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 has a pixel density of just 460 ppi.

The report goes on say that LG Display hopes to supply both the interior and exterior screens in the second-generation Apple headset. This arrangement would likely suit all three parties as Apple's device may compete with Sony's own PS VR 2 headset.

Samsung Display, arguably LG Display's biggest rival, is also eyeing up opportunities in the VR space. Apparently, the firm aims to build a 3000 ppi OLEDoS display with 10,000 nits brightness by 2024. These screens could be headed for parent company Samsung, which boarded the VR train early with 2015's Gear VR headset.

Earlier this year, highly-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple's mixed reality headset would be costly – around £2000 / $2500 / AU$3600. And while nothing's official, mentions of the the headset's operating system, supposedly called "realityOS", have been spotted in App Store logs.

With global demand for VR/AR devices is expected to exceed 14 million by the end of 2022, it's looking increasingly likely that Apple will want a piece of the pie. With any luck, Cupertino will offer a sneak peek of its headset at the rumoured iPhone 14 launch on Tuesday 13th September.

Want an inside look at how LG Display makes OLEDoS screens? Check out the company's promotional video below. Unsurprisingly, there are zero mentions of Apple's headset...

