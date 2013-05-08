At this price, there aren’t a lot of headphones that can offer a better sound than the Audio Technica ATH-M50 cans. Packed full of detail, they serve up a nicely balanced and immersive listen, with only a slight emphasis on the lower frequencies.

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2014

Bass heavy these M50s cans are not, but they do offer a warm, controlled rumble that’s just enough without overpowering. The midrange is well defined and rolls up smoothly into the treble, which dodges harshness even when cranked up to high volumes.

Theses Audio Technica headphones have a solid design, which isn’t the lightest out there, and the long coiled cable makes them more suitable for at-home listening, but in terms of sound quality, wherever you use these cans you’re in for a treat.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Find us on Google+