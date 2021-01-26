Manchester United vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch in 4K

It's not likely to be a case of top vs bottom by the time City have played but suffice to say that there's a gulf in both points and form that Sheffield United will need to bridge if the Blades are to come away with anything against the Manchester United. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Sheffield United live stream, and in 4K, wherever you are in the world.

Kick-off: 20.15 GMT, 27th January

Sheffield United have just one win to their name at the halfway stage of the season. With only five points and 12 adrift from safety as it stands, it's going to take something record breaking for the South Yorkshire side to play their way out of this one.

As ever, though, a fresh start awaits with the very next match. There are 19 games left to play and points to be won. An away trip to high flying Manchester United may not seem ideal but the tougher the game, the bigger the boost if you win.

After a bad start, Manchester United have been in vintage form without a loss in their last 13 encounters. Both managers will remember their last meeting one month ago when Chris Wilder's team gave Solskjaer's a 2-3 scare. Can the the Blades go one better this time?

Kick-off is on Wednesday night at 20.15 GMT (15.15 ET). Read to find out how to watch a Manchester United vs Sheffield United live stream wherever you are.

Man United vs Sheffield United live stream in the US

NBC is the rights holder for Man United vs Sheffield Unied in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a free trial.

Watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd with FuboTV FREE trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, Premier League football and much more.View Deal

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to FuboTV, you won't be able to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd when outside the US without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Manchester United vs Sheffield United.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, the USA. Then navigate to the FuboTV online player.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on FuboTV and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch Man United vs Sheffield United in 4K

Rights to show Manchester United vs Sheffield United in the UK belong to BT Sport and this Premier League fixture has been chosen for 4K coverage on BT Sport Ultimate.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up a and this Premier League fixture has been chosen for 4K coverage on BT Sport Ultimaand other sports in HD and 4K.

Add all BT Sport channels to BT TV from £15/month

All four BT Sport channels can be yours for just £15 per month if you're already a BT TV customer. Other sports packages are also available and all currently feature a half-price deal on the first three months of the 24-month contract.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining BT football games live for the rest of the season.

BT Sport on Sky TV for £30 per month

You can add the four main BT Sport channels to your Sky TV package as a one-month rolling contract. There's no access to the 4K service but you can still enjoy the football in Full HD.

BT Sport on Virgin Media from £18 per month

Add all five BT Sport channels to your Virgin Media subscription including access to the 4K UHD experience. If you log into your Virgin Media account, you may also find that there are special offers available to you which could reduce the price even further.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.