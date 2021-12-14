How to watch the Premier League on BT Sport

BT Sport has the rights to over fifty 2021/22 Premier League football games, including all the midweek fixtures from Tuesday to Thursday this week. That includes Arsenal vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Newcastle, Chelsea vs Everton and fixtures over Christmas and the New Year. The good news is that you don't have to be a BT subscriber. UK fans can stream BT Sport games for as little as £25 a month with the contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

The BT Sport Monthly Pass provides instant access to all of BT's sports channels, and remember that you can still use your BT Sport access when travelling outside a UK by using a VPN.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 Get full access to all the BT Sport channels for 30 days for just £25. Available to non-BT customers too and no contract required.

Soccer fans in the US do not have access Premier League fixtures on BT Sport, of course. Instead US viewers can catch top-flight games on NBC through the company's NBC Sports Network, Peacock TV and USA Networks cable channel too. Peacock requires its own subscription (new users get a free 7-day trial), while the other channels are available on cable cutting services such as Sling TV and FuboTV which also offer free trials.

Remember: if you're a Peacock, Sling, FuboTV or BT Sport cuscomter, you can always use a VPN to watch your Premier football games from the US, Australia, UK or wherever else you happen to be.

Read on for details of all the 2021-22 BT Sport football fixtures, and how to watch them from anywhere.

How to watch a free Premier League 2021/22 live stream

Watch the Premier League with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, including several huge clashes over the Christmas and the New Year period.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

Even if you have subscribed to BT Sport, you won't be able to access your Premier League football streams when outside the UK. BT will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access when travelling away from home.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device, enabling you to access geo-blocked websites and save money.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For BT Sport games, choose 'UK' for BT Sport.

3. Then head over to BT Sport on your browser or device and enjoy the BT Sport Premier League live streams.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Which devices support BT Sport?

You can access BT Sport through your web browser, or via the BT Sport app, which provides access to all live BT Sport channels plus exclusive highlights.

The app is available on a host of devices, including PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, Fire TV, Android TV, Now TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Netgem TV.

The BT Sport app is free of charge to BT Sport Monthly Pass subscribers.

What are the benefits of BT Sport?

BT Sport has the rights to 52 Premier League games this season, but it also screens UFC clashes and Heineken Cup rugby matches, not to mention UEFA Champions league, FA Cup and Europa League games. It's also the only place to watch over 200 French Ligue 1 ties in the UK.

The BT Sport Monthly pass gets you full and unfettered access to all the BT Sport channels, making it a cost-effective way to watch BT Sport Premier League games. The Monthly Pass includes: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, BT Sport ESPN. It also covers live events on BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport Extra.

For £25 a month (30 days), it's fabulous value for money.

Is it easy to cancel BT Sport?

Your BT Sport Monthly Pass will renew automatically but you can cancel it whenever you want.

Ready to blow the final whistle on your BT Sport Monthly Pass? Simply log into MyBT, find BT Sport Monthly Pass and choose ‘Cancel subscription’.

When you cancel, you can carry on watching BT Sport until your 30-day viewing period expires.

You need to cancel your subscription the day before it’s due to renew at the latest. You can check when your subscription is due to renew in your MyBT account.

All of the games below are available on BT Sport. Times are in GMT.

Tuesday 14 December 2021

Brentford v Man Utd - 7.30pm, BT Sport - postponed

Norwich v Aston Villa - 7.45pm, BT Sport

Man City v Leeds - 8pm, BT Sport

Wednesday 15 December 2021

Brighton v Wolves - 7.30pm, BT Sport

Burnley v Watford - 7.30pm, BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Southampton - 7.30pm, BT Sport

Chelsea v Everton - 7.30pm, BT Sport

Arsenal v West Ham - 8pm, BT Sport

Thursday 16 December 2021

Leicester v Tottenham - 7.30pm, BT Sport

Liverpool v Newcastle - 8pm, BT Sport

Saturday 18 December 2021

Man Utd v Brighton - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Leeds v Arsenal - 5.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Sunday 19 December 2021

Newcastle v Man City - 2pm, NOW via BT TV

Tottenham v Liverpool - 4.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Monday 20 December 2021

Everton v Leicester - 8pm, NOW via BT TV

Sunday 26 December 2021

Liverpool v Leeds - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Aston Villa v Chelsea - 5.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Brighton v Brentford - 8pm, NOW via BT TV

Monday 27 December 2021

Newcastle v Man Utd - 8pm, NOW via BT TV

Tuesday 28 December 2021

Arsenal v Wolves - 12.30pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Southampton v Tottenham - 3pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Crystal Palace v Norwich - 3pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Watford v West Ham - 3pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Leeds v Aston Villa - 5.30pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Leicester v Liverpool - 8pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Wednesday 29 December 2021

Chelsea v Brighton - 7.30pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Brentford v Man City - 8.15pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Thursday 30 December 2021

Everton v Newcastle - 7.30pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Man Utd v Burnley - 8.15pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Saturday 1 January 2022

Arsenal v Man City - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport UItimate

Crystal Palace v West Ham - 5.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Sunday 2 January 2022

Brentford v Aston Villa - 2pm, NOW via BT TV

Chelsea v Liverpool - 4.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Monday 3 January 2022

Man Utd v Wolves - 8pm, NOW via BT TV