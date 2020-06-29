Crystal Palace vs Burnley free live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Amazon has the rights to air four Premier League football games for the 2019/2020 EPL season restart in the UK, and the good news is that they're all free to air both on Amazon Prime Video and on the Twitch live streaming video platform too. The first of those is Crystal Palace vs Burnley. Below we'll have all the details you need on how to access those streams.

Those in the US can't watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley for free but they can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of all the remaining EPL games live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US or UK citizen stuck away from home.)

This Premier League six-pointer might just be the most hotly contested mid-table clash you'll ever see at this stage in the season. Crystal Palace and Burnley sit in 10th 11th respectively, both on 42 points and separated by a goal difference of just 2.

If Burnley are the irresistible force with their respectable 35 goals so far this season, then Palace are the immovable object, conceding a frighteningly similar 36. Roy Hodgson may be without two of his outlets with Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha both facing late fitness tests. Fortunately, both goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Luka Milivojevic are expected to be good to go.

Burnley will be sweating over the availability of Jay Rodriguez - particularly as Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson all appear to be out.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley kicks off at 8pm, BST. Watch out for the team news at 7pm and take a look below to make sure you know how to catch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley on Amazon and Twitch

All of the Amazon games in June/July 2020 will be streamed on Prime Video. All you need to do is log into the Prime Video app on your smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, games console or set-top box and Crystal Palace vs Burnley.

You can also log in using a web browser on a laptop or elsewhere by navigating to the Prime Video website. If you can't see Crystal Palace vs Burnley available, then make sure you update your device to the latest software version.

You do not need to be a Prime member for these games.

There's no guarantee of 4K coverage. Instead, the small print reads that "Prime Video will serve the highest quality streaming experience possible based on the bandwidth speed available". Anyone with a connection of at least 5 Mbps will get at least 1080p.

Viewers will be able to pause and rewind games as well as start from kick-off in case you happen to clip the beginning. Full match replays are enabled from midnight on the day of the game.

To switch on the artificial crowd noise, you'll need to select 'Stadium FX' from the speech bubble in the video player, the Audio menu on Fire TV or swiping down on the remote with Apple TV.

To watch the Premier League on Twitch, you'll need to sign up to a Twitch account and then navigate to the Prime Video Twitch channel.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley live stream from abroad with a VPN

UK Amazon account holders who are abroad, and wish to stream Crystal Palace vs Burnley on Prime Video, will find themselves blocked unless they use a VPN. It's only in the UK that Amazon and Twitch hold the rights for these fixtures, so trying to access from elsewhere in the world will not work.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including the games on Amazon and Twitch.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon Prime Video - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Saturday 4th July

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Southampton v Man City - 7pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 6th July

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC

Watford v Norwich City - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle United - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham v Burnley - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Sheffield United v Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR