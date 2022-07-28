Commonwealth Games live stream: how to watch Birmingham 2022 free online

The Commonwealth Games 2022 takes places from 28th July to 8th August, and with more than 6,000 athletes from 72 nations set to compete in 280 events, it's going to be an all-action affair! UK athletics fans can watch free live streaming coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out how to watch a Commonwealth Games live stream from wherever you are.

It all starts with the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday, 28th July, at 8pm BST. The newly revamped Alexander Stadium will play host to Duran Duran, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) and local singer Indigo Marshall.

Spectators will be treated to a total of 19 sports this year. Newbies include: T20 cricket (women), 3x3 basketball, 3x3 wheelchair basketball and para table tennis. Judo has been reinstated as a core sport, alongside boxing, swimming, cricket, cycling, gymnastics and lawn bowls.

Team GB stars Tom Daley and Max Whitlock will miss the 2022 Commonwealth Games but three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty, 200m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, 15-year-old Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh and current 200m Olympic champion Andre De Grasse will all be in action.

Ready for 11 days of high emotions and manic medalling? UK viewers travelling abroad can watch free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch a Commonwealth Games live stream from wherever you are.

Free Commonwealth Games live streams

With 1875 medals up for grabs, knowing where to find best free live streams is vital if you want to catch every moment:

Gold: UK fans can watch more than 200 hours of the 2022 Commonwealth Games live and in full on BBC iPlayer.

Silver: Aussie viewers can stream coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on 7plus, including 30 live and replay channels.

Bronze: Canadians can watch free coverage on CBC, including six daily streaming feeds.

Stuck outside the UK, Australia or Canada? Simply use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your local stream from abroad, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Commonwealth Games 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access your local stream when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can watch from abroad and save money!

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Commonwealth Games 2022

Using a VPN to watch Birmingham 2022 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend (opens in new tab).

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer when travelling abroad.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Commonwealth Games live stream!

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule

Athletics and Para Athletics: Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7

Badminton: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Beach Volleyball: Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7

Boxing: Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4; Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cricket: Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31; Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4; Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cycling–Mountain Bike: Wednesday, August 3

Cycling–Road Race: Sunday, August 7

Cycling–Time Trial: Thursday, August 4

Cycling–Track & Para Track: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1

Diving: Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8

Gymnastics–Artistic: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Gymnastics–Rhythmic: Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6

Hockey: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Judo: Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6

Marathon: Saturday, July 30

Netball: Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7

Para Powerlifting: Thursday, August 4

Rugby Sevens: Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31

Squash: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Swimming and Para Swimming: Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Triathlon and Para Triathlon: Friday, July 29; Sunday, July 31

Weightlifting: Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3

Wrestling: Friday, August 5–Saturday, August 6

USA: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

It looks like the 2022 Commonwealth Games is yet to find a broadcast home in the States.

If it does show up anywhere, we'd expect it to be on Olympic broadcaster NBC. No cable? You can watch NBC online using cable replacement service Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Don't forget: UK viewers who find themselves in the US this week can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer.

India: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

Sony Pictures Sports Network (opens in new tab) is the place to find a Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream in India. Subscription costs from Rs 299 a month.

Don't forget: UK viewers who find themselves in India can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer.

NZ: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

Sky NZ has the exclusive rights the Commonwealth Games 2022 in New Zealand.

Remember: UK nationals who find themselves in New Zealand can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 in 4K? Although the opening ceremony will be produced in 4K HDR (HLG), all other coverage will be in 1080p HD. So, not really.

Where will the 2022 Commonwealth Games be held? Birmingham, the second-largest city in the UK, is the official host city. (The 2022 games was originally awarded to Durban, but reassigned to the UK after the South African bid was hit by financial problems.) The 2022 games will be spread across a total of 15 different venues including the 30,000-capacity Alexander Stadium. Lee Valley VeloPark, built to host cycling events at the 2012 London Olympics, will be the sole venue outside of Birmingham.

How many teams will take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games? A total of 72 teams are headed to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (that's 54 countries and 18 territories). England is one of only six countries (including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales) to have sent athletes to every Commonwealth Games since the event began in 1930. Here's a full list of all 72 teams: Anguilla Antigua & Barbuda Australia Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belize Bermuda Botswana British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Cameroon Canada Cayman Islands Cook Islands Cyprus Dominica England Eswatini Falkland Islands Fiji Gambia Ghana Gibraltar Grenada Guernsey Guyana India Isle of Man Jamaica Jersey Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Montserrat Mozambique Namibia Nauru New Zealand Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Ireland Pakistan Papua New Guinea Rwanda Samoa Scotland Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands South Africa Sri Lanka St Helena St Kitts & Nevis St Lucia St Vincent & The Grenadines Tanzania Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Wales Zambia



Where will the 2026 Commonwealth Games be held? The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Victoria, Australia.